Emily Caillouette Castell, age 80, passed away peacefully Saturday June 22, 2024 surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of New Olreans and longtime resident of Bayou Dularge.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Wednesday June 26, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Eloi Cemetery.

Emily is survived by her children, Harold Castell, Jr., Danny Castell and wife Andrea, Penny Gleason and husband Greg; grandchildren, Philip Castell, Sr. (Victoria), Jacob Castell (Amelia), Joshua Castell (Margot), Sarah Hawthorne (Chase), Madison Castell, Alex Castell, Emma Gleason; great-grandchildren, Philip Castell, Jr., Gavin Castell, Mason Castell, Morgan Castell, Lexa Castell, Aida Castell; her beloved sister, Janis Gause (Ken); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Emily is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Castell, Sr.; grandson, Gregory Michael Gleason; parents Leon Caillouette, Sr. and Olga Theobold Caillouette; brother, Leon Caillouette, Jr.

Emily was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Emily will be remembered for her kindness and loving nature. May she rest in peace, knowing that her selfless spirit lives on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to send a special thanks to The Suites at Sugar Mill Point and Journey Hospice for all their love and care.