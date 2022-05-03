Emily Ellen Ledet, age 20, passed away Monday May 2, 2022. She was a native and resident of Houma, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation Thursday May 5, 2022 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM. Visitation will continue Friday May 6, 2022 at Annunziata Catholic Church from 9:00 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2.

Emily is survived by her parents, Wayne A. Ledet and Sheri Murphy Chauvin; son, Khalil Anthony; brother, Grant Ledet; sisters, Helyn Ledet, Leah Ledet, Rebecca Ledet Long, Macy Ledet, Margaret Ledet; aunts and uncles, Joann Ledet (Glen Verrett), Lydia Allemand (Ray), Troy Ledet (Ellen), Jules Ledet (Debbie), Samuel Ledet (Lisa), Ragis Ledet, Jr. (Grace), Audra Murphy Neal (Malcolm), Wayne Murphy, and special cousin Austin Jack Murphy (Hong); nieces, Symone Ledet, Fiona McDaniel, Kamille Parker, Kyndall Parker; nephews, Calvin Amacker, Jr., Noah Johnson, Jonavan Johnson, Kennedy Johnson, Cullen McDaniel, Emmanuel James; and nineteen first cousins.

Emily is preceded in death by her grandparents, Rheta and Ragis Ledet, Sr., Donald and Patricia B. Murphy; aunts, Brenda Pellegrin Ledet, Christine Ledet Hamner; uncle, Jack Donald Murphy.

Emily was a beautiful gem that was taken too soon. Her strong will and conviction will live with us for eternity.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Emily Ellen Ledet.