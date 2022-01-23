Emma “Sue” J. Richardson

Emma “Sue” Jones Richardson, 84, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 1:13 AM. Born September 24, 1937 she was a native of Prattville, Alabama and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and will continue on Saturday, January, 22, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday at Barker-McManus Cemetery in Covington.

She is survived by her children, Forrest Richardson, Cindy Coakley (David), Rene’ Richardson (Karen), Pearl Donaghey; grandchildren, Daisy Cheramie, Cheri Coakley, Jenifer Cline, Joshua Hyatt, Sean Coakley, Sasha Hyatt, Timothy Coakley, Emily Coakley, Kevin Hyatt, Amber Ross, Sarah Roussel; great grandchildren, Kevin, David, Kaden, Canon, Bryson, Ellie, Owen.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Richardson; parents, Forrest and Loette Ellington Jones; brother, Billy Castleberry.

She was an avid reader, she enjoyed sewing and loved growing plants. She was very faithful and above all else her family was most important to her.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.