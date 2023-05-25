Emmadel Dupre, 92, a native of Pointe-Aux-Chenes and resident of Houma, passed away on May 20, 2023.

Visitation will be held Saturday, May 27, 2023 from 10am to 12pm, with the funeral service to begin at 12pm, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. Burial will follow in Bisland Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Cynthia D. LeBoeuf (Gale), Myron “Maurice” Dupre, Connie D. Putney (Ron), Louby “Doob” F. Dupre, Jr. (Pat) and Dwayne Dupre (Liz); daughter-in-law, Ellen B. Dupre; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; sisters, Earline Naquin, Mary Pinell and Mildred Falgout.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Louby F. Dupre Sr.; children, Carroll “Jose” Dupre, Debra Guidry, and Vanessa Dupre; son-in-law Phillip Guidry; daughter-in-law, Annie B. Dupre, grandchild, Nichole Boudreaux; great grandchild, Parker Porche; parents, Paul and Anita DeRoche Dupre; siblings, Lawrence Dupre, Alberta Pellegrin, Dorothy LeBoeuf, Hazel Lirette, Eulise Boudreaux, Irene LeCompte, Olden Dupre, and Thelma Pitre.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Chateau Terrebonne, Terrebonne General Medical Center ER, and the staff of 5 South for their care and support.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an organization of your choosing.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma is in charge of arrangements.