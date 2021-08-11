October 18, 1941 – August 10, 2021

Emmanuel Joseph Guidry, 79, a native of Montegut and resident of Houma, passed away on August 10, 2021.

Visitation will be held Saturday, August 14, 2021 from 9am to 11am, with the funeral service to start at 11am, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Bisland Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Emelie Guidry; son, Jason Guidry (Melissa); daughters, Darlene Duplantis, Angela Pitre (David), Michelle Brown, and Rochelle Dupre (James); grandchildren, Billy, Josh, Jason Jr., Colby, Tyler, Charles, Sara, Caitlyn, Christina, Christopher, Aaron, Charity, Nevaeh, and Stormie; great grandchildren, Aurora, Emberlyn, and Morgan; brother, Jimmy (Betty); sisters, Merril (Lawrence), Merline (Roy), Loretta (Steve), and Rachel.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Cedolia Benoit Guidry; son in law, Craig “Turtle” Dupre; grandson, Johnathan; brother, Charles; and sister, Sandra.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.