Emmett and Diana Trosclair

Diana “Teet” Chiasson Trosclair, 88, passed peacefully, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Within 24 hours, she was joined by her beloved husband of 68 years, Emmett Joseph Trosclair, Sr., 89, who also passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, December 30, 2021.

A visitation will be held in their honor on January 8, 2022 from 8 am until service time at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Chackbay, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 at the church, with burial following in the church cemetery.

They are survived by their: daughters, Alida “Mini” Jenkins (Alan), Lydia “Ta” Naquin (James ‘Snapper”), Nicole “Nicky” Daigle Guidry (Dean): sons, Emmett “Joey” Trosclair, Jr (Janice), Thomas “Tommy” Trosclair (Mary Claire) and Ryan Trosclair (Shannon); grandchildren, Thomas Pitre, Jr., Brandon Pitre (Colleen), Scott Jenkins, Stacey Jenkins Nichols (Kenny), Jennifer Jenkins Harman (Derrick), Jennifer “Jenny” Naquin Thibodaux (Eric), Jacob “Snapper” Naquin (Fran), Melissa Trosclair Daigle (Josh), Kristina Trosclair Thibodaux (Cody), Samantha Trosclair Gaudet (Traig), Connor Trosclair (Anna), Elizabeth Trosclair, Madeline Trosclair (Ryan), Heather Daigle Spitze (Ken), and Emily Daigle; along with 21 great grandchildren.

Diana is also survived by two brothers, Roger ‘Smith’ Chiasson and Donald ‘Cat’ Chiasson.

Emmett was born on July 14, 1932 to the late Dozilien Trosclair and Louise Rodrigue Trosclair. He was a native and resident of Chackbay. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Robert Sr and Russell Trosclair, Sr.

Diana was born on November 06, 1933 to the late Noah and Myrtle Oncale Chiasson. She was a native and resident of Chackbay. She is preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, George, Russell and Peter Chiasson, Jeannette ‘Susie’ Chiasson Haydel.

Their love story spans 75 years. During that time, Teet & Emmett were always civic-minded, as well as involved in the church community. Emmett was the organist for the men’s choir for numerous years. He had a long, prosperous career in education, acting as a teacher, principal, and supervisor before enjoying 27 years of retirement with his beloved Teet. During that time, Teet and Emmett traveled near and far, with family and dear friends. More than anything else, they loved spending time with their family and friends. They will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved them.

The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice, along with Stacy Sanchez, Alice Blanchard, and Sherri Young, who loved and cared for our parents as their own. We are forever indebted to you all.

Emmett was a gentleman farmer for all of his adult life. He and Teet so enjoyed working their garden and being able to feed any and everyone with their regular harvests. With that in mind, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Good Samaritan Food Bank of Thibodaux https://catholiccharitiesht.org/good-samaritan-food-bank-of-thibodaux in their names.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.