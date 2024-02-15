Ena Trahan Callais, 89, passed away on Monday, February 12, 2024 at 6:54pm. Ena was a native of Chauvin, LA and a resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, February 16, 2024 from 10:30am until service time at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at St. Joseph Church on Friday, February 16, 2024 at 1:00pm with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Ena is survived by her loving family; her children, Darlene Bonvillain, Cleophas Callais Jr. and wife Jennifer, Tony Callais and wife Jolene, Tommy Callais and wife Wendy, Jeannine Babin and husband Brian; siblings, Druby Trahan and wife Ramona, Druis Trahan and wife Maranda; grandchildren, Tanya Smith (Rudy), Tiffany Thomas (Justin), Travis Bonvillain (Amanda), Traci Kelleher (Stephen), Ryan Callais (Lydia), Russell Callais (Crystal), Edward Callais, Kraig Callais (Amanda), Kristilyn Callais, Rebeka Callais, Kamron Callais, Lexi Callais, Julien Callais, Noah Callais, Martha Callais, Michelle Ledet; and loving step-grandchildren, Lance Duet (Emily), Stephanie Autin (Troy), Dominique Bonvillain, Donavon Bonvillain, Amanda Billiot, Trevor Walker, Jacob Walker (Dana); twenty-two loving great-grandchildren; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Ena is preceded in passing by her husband, Cleophas Callais Sr.; parents, Anthony and Lena Dumont Trahan; son-in-law, Gene Bonvillain.

Ena was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was always laughing and smiling and had a wonderful sense of humor. She enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casino with family and friends. She had the rare talent of making her own cast nets for catching shrimp. Ena always made sure her children had everything they needed.

The family would like to thank the EXCEPTIONAL staff Terrebonne Place for their loving care to Ena and family in their times of need. The family would also like to thank Dr. Brian Mattherne for his loving care, Kristy and Keisha at Haydel Memorial Hospice.

In lieu of flowers; please consider donations to Haydel Memorial Hospice in her name.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ena Callais.