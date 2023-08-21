Endora “Me-Me” Hebert, 57, a native of Raceland, LA and a resident of Galliano, LA, passed away on August 13, 2023.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 18, 2023, at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church, Raceland, LA from 9:00 am until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. A private burial will take place in Holy Savior Cemetery, Lockport, LA at a later date.

She is survived by her companion, Wesley Felarise; children, Nicole Hebert (Deidre), Nolan Hebert, Zozett Templos (Jonathan), and Wesley Richoux, Sr.; brothers, Henry Carnline and Matthew Carnline; sisters, Robin Pennison, Bridget Manry, Scarlette Guillot, and Margo Faucheaux; grandchildren, Emma Templos, Thea Templos, Bella Templos, Clifton Richoux, and Conner Stone.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie “Al” Carnline and Brenda LeBouef Carnline; grandson, Wesley Richoux, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, funeral expense donations are greatly appreciated.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.