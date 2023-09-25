In Loving Memory of Enos Paul Vito

Enos Paul Vito, a devoted family man and beloved member of the Houma community, passed away on September 21, 2023, at the age of 67. Born on May 11, 1956, in Houma, Louisiana, Enos was the loving husband of Jana Vito, and the cherished son of Rosalis Vito, Sr., and Marie Vito.

Friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in Chapel Dauphine of Chauvin Funeral Home on Monday, September 25, 2023, beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. This gathering will provide an opportunity for family, friends, and the community at large to join together in celebrating Enos’s remarkable life, sharing stories, and finding solace in one another’s presence. Burial will take place at a later date.

Enos is survived by his loving Jana Blanchard Vito; son, Paul Vito and wife Amanda; grandchildren, Trey and Bryn Vito; brothers, Jimmy Vito, Andrew Vito, John Vito, LeRay Vito, Christopher Vito; three sisters, Christine Bergeron and husband Daniel, Jane Bergeron and husband David, Charlene Vito and companion, Danny Trahan. Enos is also survived by Jana’s daughter, Destini DeCol and Jana’s grandchildren, Landon, Dani, Karlee, Trinity, Brees, Blaze, and Dayjah Decol in which he loved as his own.

Enos is preceded in death by his parents, Rosalis J. Vito, Sr. and Marie Ann Ledet Vito; brothers, Rosalis J. Vito, Jr., Patrick A Vito, and Daniel Paul Vito; paternal grandparents, Andrew F. Vito, and Daisy Gautreaux Vito; maternal grandparents, Enis and Leona Leonard Ledet; niece, Lacie Ann Bergeron.

Enos was a hardworking individual, dedicating his career to the transportation industry, specifically in offshore services. With a strong work ethic and a commitment to excellence, he was known for his reliability and integrity among his colleagues. Outside of work, Enos found solace in the calming waters, indulging in his favorite pastime of fishing, which brought him joy and tranquility; however, those who knew him well knew he was an avid jokester and storyteller.

Enos was a man of profound love and devotion to his family. He treasured every moment spent with his adoring wife, Jana, and their bond was a true testament to their enduring love. His warmth, kindness, and genuine smile could light up any room. Enos had a special place in his heart for his parents, Rosalis and Marie, who held a significant role in shaping the person he became.

Enos Paul Vito leaves behind a legacy of love, compassion, and joy. He will be sorely missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. May his soul find eternal peace and may his family and friends find comfort in the memories shared with Enos during his time with us.

Rest easy, dear Enos. Your life has left an indelible mark on the hearts of those you loved, and your memory will forever be cherished.