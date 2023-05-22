Enrique “Hank” Prats, was born on November 1, 1935, in El Paso, Texas. A loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Hank passed away peacefully at his home in Houma on May 17, 2023, at the age of 87.

Since Hank was an avid sportsman, Houma became the obvious choice for him to plant roots, and it was where he met the love of his life, Ruth Bergeron Prats. Fittingly, they married on July 4th-one of the most fun days of the year-and for over 25 years, they celebrated their union.

After serving in the Air Force, Hank embarked on a colorful life. First as a car salesman, then a car dealer, and finally as the owner of businesses where people could gather, make friends, and feel welcomed. He was loved by many, so much so that when his truck was at The Waterfall, the place quickly filled. His appreciation for tee shirts was evident, and it was the way he projected his opinions and viewpoints, of which he had many. Everybody was always excited to see what Hank was wearing today.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Bergeron Prats; children, Christine Brasher (husband Danny), Catherine Garozzo (Jay), Cheryl Prats, Celeste Kronenberger (Gregg), Eleanor Green, Randal Burge, and Chelsea Collins; stepchildren, Rocky Moore (Becky), Danny Moore (Karen), and Vicki Clark (Anthony); grandchildren, Riki Rivera (Jay), Julia Gritte (Jacob), and John Kronenberger; great grandchildren, Mary, Catherine, Rosie, Christine, Carlos, Judah, and one on the way; and siblings, Carlos Barrio, Jimmy Barrio, Gloria Abeyta, and Armida Baker.

Hank is preceded in death by his birth parents, Alfredo and Carmen Barrio; his adoptive parents, Juan and Benigna Prats; his son, Enrique Guillermo Prats Jr.; his grandsons, Robert “Beau” Brasher and Maxwell “Max” Brasher; his step grandson, Dustin Moore and his wife Michelle; and seven siblings.

Hank was a strong and proud man who fought hard until the end. He wanted us all to be happy and celebrate his life because that’s what he was and what he did. So please think of him fondly and with a smile and know that he was loved, he loved, and he had a great life.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (service will be at 6:00) on Monday, May 22, 2023 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave., Gray, LA 70359.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com <http://www.samartfuneralhome.com>.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.