Eric James Fontenot, 41, died Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 6:30 pm. Born September 24, 1982 he was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM at Ordoyne Funeral Home.

He is survived by his daughters, Kayleigh and Aubrey Fontenot; mother Phyllis Pitre (Leander); brothers, Jamey Fontenot, Bryan Fontenot.

He is preceded in death by his father, Mark Stanley Fontenot.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.