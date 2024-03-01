Eric Jerome Deville, Jr., 36, a native of Terrebonne Parish passed away on February 14, 2024.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until Celebration of Life at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at St. Peter Baptist Church 669 Highway 55 Montegut, LA.

God called his Angel, Eric Jerome (Beedy Head) Deville Jr. home on February 14, 2024. Brother Deville was born August 12, 1987, to Eric Deville Sr. and Lana Turner. He was baptized at Residence Baptist Church.

Eric (Beedy) memories will be treasured and cherished by his father, Eric Deville Sr., grandmother Fannie M. Coleman, sisters, Erica, Damarica, Da’Shawna, and Danisha Deville of Houma, LA., and Fiance’ Shonda Taylor of Bossier City. His loving nephews Zamon Deville, Brandon Tunson, and Delric Hadley, nieces Royale Deville, Hernaisha Clay, Perrion Pierre, Zoey Tunson, Danasia and Demi Hadley, stepchildren, Kobe and Jessica Travis of Bossier City, three aunts, Theresa, Mary Ann, Cynthia Barabin Short (Delane) of Houma, LA. twelve uncles, Daniel (Audrey) Turner, Tyrone Turner Sr., Albert Jr. Bossier City, Kevin, Lester, Juan (Ellen), Sunset, LA, Jerome Deville of Houma LA, Carl and Jasper Alridge, Brandon (Chermarie), Terrance, and Jonathan (Kevinisha) Castle of Houma, LA. and a host of cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ms.Lana Turner, Grandparents Thomas and Bealuah Turner, Albert Deville Barabin Sr., four uncles, James and Joseph Turner, Michael and Christopher Deville, two aunts, Dorothy and Sis. Julia Ann Turner, three cousins, Tammy Turner, Frederica and Davonya Coleman.

He will be truly missed by his Houma family and his new Bossier City family.