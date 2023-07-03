Eric Royce Porche Sr., 62, of Houma, passed away on June 26, 2023.

He is survived by his three sons, Eric Porche, Jr., Jeremy Porche, and Jeffery Porche; two daughters, Bonnie Porche and Katie Porche; two step-sons, Ryan Hebert and Bryan Hebert; one step-daughter, Wendy Hollar; two sisters, Debra Porche and Lori Porche; twenty-nine grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Christine Porche; parents, Melvin Arnold Porche and Emma Lou Porche; brothers, Adrian Porche, Derek Porche, Twin brothers, Mark and John Porche; sisters, Barbara Guidry and Faye Porche.

Private services will be held for family and friends.

