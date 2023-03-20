Erma Leen Jones

Mark “Capt. Mark” Timothy Duplantis, Sr.
March 20, 2023
Oscar Moore
March 20, 2023

Erma Leen Jones, 95, of Houma, passed away on  March 19, 2023.

She is survived by her sons, Norman A. Jones (Margurite) and Larry E. Jones (Jan); daughter, Rebecca Elaine Washington (Kenneth); 6 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.


She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Jones; daughter, Teresa Diane Jones; parents, James Clifford Osborn and Daisy Mae Osborn; brother, James Osborn and and Darmon Osborn; sisters, Myrtle Campbell, Betty Garrett, and Judy Dannelley.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

