Erma Leen Jones, 95, of Houma, passed away on March 19, 2023.

She is survived by her sons, Norman A. Jones (Margurite) and Larry E. Jones (Jan); daughter, Rebecca Elaine Washington (Kenneth); 6 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Jones; daughter, Teresa Diane Jones; parents, James Clifford Osborn and Daisy Mae Osborn; brother, James Osborn and and Darmon Osborn; sisters, Myrtle Campbell, Betty Garrett, and Judy Dannelley.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.