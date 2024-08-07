Ernest “Jack” Chiasson, 93, a native and resident of Chackbay, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

He is survived by his daughter, Chelsea Clement; sons, Bradley Chiasson, and Mitchell Chiasson (Dawn); brother, Human Chiasson; grandsons, Drew Morvant, Noah Clement, Wyatt Clement, and Joshua Chiasson; granddaughters, Candace Chiasson, Frannie Morvant Guillot, Brandi Chiasson, Emily Chiasson, Keisha Kinler and Kristen Watts; 7 great-grandchildren, Kenzie and Lexi Morvant, Caitlyn Chiasson, Owen and Ella Guillot, Collins Arcement, and Brynn Sanchez.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Madlyn Morvant Chiasson; daughter, Sharon Morvant; son, Jeffry Chiasson; grandsons, Eli Clement and Kamon Chiasson; mother, Louisiane T. Chiasson; father, Herbert Chiasson; five brothers, Hilton Chiasson, Sr., Darrel Chiasson, Collence Chiasson, Oliver Chiasson, and Firmin “Ray” Chiasson; and sister, Tessie C. Chenier.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, Chackbay, Louisiana from 9:30 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. The burial will follow in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery, Thibodaux, Louisiana.