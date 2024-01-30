Ernest Peter Daigle

January 30, 2024
January 30, 2024
January 30, 2024
January 30, 2024

Ernest Peter Daigle, age 80, a native and resident of Houma, La., passed away on Monday, January 29, 2024.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation in honor of Ernest on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 begging at 9:00a.m. until the Funeral Service at 11:00a.m. Military Honors will be at 10:00a.m. Interment will immediately follow services in St. Francis #2 Cemetery in Houma, La.

Ernest is survived by his wife, Diane Marie Vice Daigle; his son, Todd Daigle; his daughter, Terri Theriot; his sisters, Catherine Giroir and Patricia Aucoin; his grandchildren, Jacob Daigle, Chase Theriot, and Alexis Theriot.


Ernest is preceded in passing by his parents, Ernest Joseph Daigle and Ivy Mae Boudreaux Daigle; his son-in-law, Randy Theriot.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ernest Daigle.

