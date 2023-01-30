Errol J. ”E.T.” Trosclair, Sr.

Errol J. Trosclair, Sr.”E.T.”, age 83, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023. He was a native and longtime resident of Houma, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Maria Immacolata from 9:00 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. A private burial will be held by the family.

Errol is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Shanna Coleman Trosclair; children, Jodi T. Webb (Bruce), Errol J. Trosclair, Jr. “Johnny” (Alice); grandchildren, Phillip Gray, Samuel Gray, Grace Trosclair, Robert Trosclair, Peter Trosclair; step grandchildren, Christopher Webb, Matthew Webb; great grandchild, Miles Gray; step great grandchild, Maisie Webb; brother, Lionel Trosclair.

Errol is preceded in death by his parents, Lindsey Trosclair and Rae Mae Ardoin Trosclair; brother, Leroy Trosclair.

Errol was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was well known in the community for his musical talents and always knowing how to get the party started. He touched many lives through his music. Errol loved golfing, football and was a member of several Mardi Gras Krewes. He was also a parishioner at Maria Immacolata Catholic Church where he sang in the choir for many years. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

“When the Saints go marching in, we all know he’ll surely be in that number.”

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Maria Immacolata Catholic Church Restoration Fund.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Errol John Trosclair, Sr.