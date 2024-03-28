Esther Rhodes, 50, of Gray, passed away on March 23, 2024.

Visitation will be held on Friday April, 5th, 2024, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park starting at 9:00am until the Funeral Service starting at 11:00am. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Mark Rhodes; daughter, Chloe Rhodes; son, Corbin Fox; and parents, David and Charlene Breeden.

She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Sally Rhodes; grandparents, Charlie and Ruth Warden; grandfather, Dempsey Downs; and her aunt, Stephanie Foret.

Esther was a loving mother, wife, and friend. She was devoted to her family and to God. Esther loved Mardi Gras and was a crew member of Aquarius and a member of the Twisted Sisters. She struggled for 7 years with cancer, but always stayed strong for her family and friends. Esther will forever be missed. Thank you to all who have helped to take care of her. May she rest in peace.

