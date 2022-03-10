November 24, 1948 – March 5, 2022

Ethel DeHart Punch, age 73, passed away at home peacefully on Saturday, March 5, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was a lifetime resident of Bayou Dularge.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at St. Eloi Cemetery in Theriot.

She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Alvin “PeeWee” Punch, Sr.; one daughter, Heidi (Russell) Callahan, Sr.; three sons, Alvin Punch, Jr., Casey Punch, and Stacey Punch; three grandchildren, Russell Callahan, Jr., Chelsea (Brad) Lirette, and Spencer Callahan; two great-grandchildren, Aidan Callahan and Maison Lirette; siblings, Tammy (Kenneth) DeHart, Glenda (Eldrich) Liner, Eura DeHart, and Clevis DeHart, Jr.; and her furry grand-babies.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clevis Manuel DeHart, Sr. and Celena Marie DeHart; brothers, Carrol DeHart, Jarrell (Dora) Jordan, Rodney (Jackie) DeHart, and Calvin DeHart; sisters, Barbara (Alex) Punch, Loretta Aucoin, and Mary Frances Punch; sisters-in-law, Yvonne DeHart and Nancy DeHart; numerous brothers and sisters-in-law.

Ethel was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends and loved going to bingo and casinos occasionally. Most of all, Ethel loved spending time with her family, and she will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Journey Hospice, and Pastor Justin Head for their care and compassion.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home on West Park is in charge of arrangements.