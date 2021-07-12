October 9, 1942 – July 6, 2021

Ethel “Mae” Richard Cefalu, passed away peacefully at Thibodaux Healthcare Center on July 6, 2021 at age 78.

Ethel is survived by her loving daughters, Donna Hotard (Brian) and Kelly Sanzone and two grand-daughters, Andrea DeBlanc and Ashley Sanzone. She is also survived by sister, Nola Sturgeon and brother, Joseph Richard, Jr. (Charlotte).

Ethel is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Olga Heully Richard; husbands, Harold DeBlanc Jr. and Anthony Cefalu, Jr. and sisters, Bernice Sallinger and Marie Richard.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to the entire staff at Thibodaux Healthcare Center and St. Catherine’s Hospice for the care and compassion provided during her final days.

Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation in her name to The American Heart Center.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ethel Cefalu.