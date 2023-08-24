Eugene A. Benoit, age 72, native of Buras, La. and resident of Thibodaux, La., passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

Eugene is survived by his brother, Clarence J. Benoit and sister-in-law, Barbara; his nephews, Brian Benoit, James Carlos, and Jason Benoit; his nieces, Denise Standley Ellen Fonseca; and numerous great-nephews and great-nieces.

Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Benoit and Eula Robichaux Benoit; his brothers, Larry Benoit and Gary Benoit; his sister, Regina Benoit Carlos.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation in honor of Eugene on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Chauvin Funeral Home in Magnolia Chapel beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the Service at 10:30 a.m.