Eugene “Gene” J. Bonvillain, age 79, a native of Houma and long time resident of Bayou Dularge, La., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, June 24, 2024.

Eugene is survived by his wife of 59 years, Gloria Dugas Bonvillain; his sons, Randy Bonvillain and Craig Bonvillain (Cally); his daughter, Cindy Matthews (Chad); his grandchildren, Philip Castell, Sr. (Victoria), Jacob Castell (Amelia), Joshua Castell (Margot), Amber Bonvillain (Noah), Cortnie Matthews (Kelsey); his great-grandchildren, Philip Castell, Jr., Gavin Castell, Mason Castell, Morgan Castell, Lexa Castell, Aida Castell, and Jansen Bonvillain.

Eugene was preceded in passing by his parents, Harry Bonvillain and Aline Guidroz Bonvillain, and his sister, Barbara Bonvillain Scott.

Eugene was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He loved his pets, working out in his yard, spending time with his family, and eating at the casinos. He was a musician and singer and loved to play all instruments.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation in honor of Eugene on Friday, June 28, 2024, at Maria Immaculata Church beginning at 8:00a.m. until the Funeral Service at 10:00a.m. Eugene will be laid to rest immediately following the service in St. Francis Cemetery #2.

The family would like to thank Laura, Christy, and the staff at Haydel Hospice for their compassion and care they gave Eugene during his time of care

Chauvin funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Eugene Bonvillain.