Eugene “Gene” J. Caro Sr., 77, of Bourg, Louisiana passed away on Saturday, January 13, 2024.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda B. Caro; daughter, Edna Lee C. Brunet (Travis); sons, Eugene J. Caro Jr., and Donovan J. Caro (Jenna); seven grandchildren, Brittney J. Cain (George), Hunter Caro (Jessica), Devin Caro, Alaina Jarboe, Caleb Caro, Caden Caro, and Jy Caro; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vyner P. Caro and Edna B. Caro; step-mother, Helen Caro; brothers, Vyner “VJ” P. Caro, and Roy Caro; and sister, Emma Lee C. Smith.
He was a loving husband and father. He enjoyed spending his Sundays surrounded by his family. He will surely be missed by his family and friends.
A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at St. Ann Catholic Church, Bourg, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Funeral Mass at 12:00 pm.
