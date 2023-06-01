Eugene Peter Authement, age 87, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 28, 2023. He was a native of Chauvin, and resident of Bourg.

Eugene is survived by his children, Cindy LeBlanc (Perry), Carl Authement (Jeannette), and Brad Authement (Michelle); brother, Willard Authement; grandchildren: Kaylie LeBlanc, Kassie LeBlanc (Craig), Derek Authement (Kristy), Heather Trosclair (Saul), Mikenzi Authement (Devon) and Jaci Authement; and four great-grandchildren: Kinsley, Brynleigh, Layken and Landon.

Eugene was proceeded in death by his wife of 66 years, Elsie Mae Agnes Dupre Authement; parents, Evest and Emily Authement; sisters: Bridget LeBouef, Egnolia Dupre, Aggie Picou, Leona Martin, Viona Lapeyrouse; brothers: Felton, Magnus, Harvey, Harry, Andrew and Herman Authement; and grandson, Kamryn Jace Authement.

Eugene was a long-time boat captain. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gardening in his younger days. He also enjoyed a good, sweet treat when there was any around. He was a quiet reserved man, but all who knew him knew the love he had for his wife, children, and family.

The family would like to thank Todd Luke with Cajun Homesitters for his time, dedication, and compassionate care he served Eugene over the last year and Hope Healthcare and Hospice.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, June 2, 2023 at St. Ann Catholic Church, Bourg, Louisiana from 9:30 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am. The burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.