Eugene Raymond “Big Gene” Hidding, 73, a native of Metairie and resident of Houma, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

 

He is survived by his children, Eugene Hidding Jr. and Angela Hidding; and grandson, Coen Landry.


He was preceded in death by his former wife, JoAnn Hidding; parents, Paul Hidding and Rubinell Nagel Hidding; and brother, Russell Hidding.

Big Gene enjoyed spending time with his family and friends by barbecuing and boiling seafood, and also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and bowling. He worked as a Machinist by trade for the oilfields for over 30 years. Big Gene will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.


 

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.

