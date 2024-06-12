Eugene Thomas Coleman, 65, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2024. Gene was a native of Cecil, PA and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church on Thursday, June 13, 2024 from 9:30 am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 am with burial taking place in Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery in Houma, LA.

Gene is survived by his loving wife of forty years, Laura LeBlanc Coleman; children, Rachel (Jake) Pierron, Mark (Maddie) Coleman, Blake (Jessica) Coleman; grandchildren, Anna Rose, Adeline, and Jacques Pierron, Lauren and Meredith Coleman, Henry and Eliza Coleman; siblings, Rosanne (Robert) Rodgers and David (Jennifer) Coleman; and many beloved in-laws, nieces and nephews, and friends.

Gene is preceded in passing by his parents, Eugene and Shirley Vercek Coleman.

Gene enjoyed his children, grandchildren, friends, siblings, traveling, photography, fishing and golfing.

The family would like to thank the golfing gentlemen and staff at Ellendale Country Club and Bayou Cane Fire Department for their immediate care. The family would also like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Terrebonne General Health System and University Medical Center New Orleans.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Eugene Thomas Coleman.