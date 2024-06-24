Eula Duplantis Hebert; 96, a native and resident of Dulac, LA passed away on Friday morning, June 21, 2024 at 12:39am.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 11:00am with burial following services in Holy Family Cemetery in Dulac, LA.

Eula is survived by her loving family; her children, Terrel J. Hebert Sr. (Karen M. Hebert), Sandra Lee Byford (Charlie Byford), Myra Breaux (Terry Breaux Sr.), Philana Hebert, Tressy Hamilton (Jeff Hamilton); siblings, Rosemary Wallis, Delta Fry, Hazel Robichaux; twenty-two loving grandchildren, thirty-three great grandchildren, twenty great-great grandchildren.

Eula is preceded in passing by her loving husband, Myron Hebert Sr.; parents, Wilson and Emily Lodrigue Duplantis; children, Myron Hebert Jr., Blake Hebert; siblings, Diane Boudreaux, Beulah Robichaux, Junius Duplantis, Galen Duplantis, Peggy Breaux Duplantis; grandchildren, Tod J. Breaux Sr., Dustin Hebert, and Ira Carrere.

Eula was a hard working lady and a good provider for her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great and great-great grandmother. She was a talented cook, and enjoyed playing bingo. She also like to go to the casino with family, and she loved to travel and go camping with family and friends.

The family would like to thank the caregivers, and nurses at The Oaks of Houma and Haydel Memorial Hospice for all their consideration, love and compassion shown to Eula and family. The family would also like to give a loving “thank you” to all her doctors and nurses who helped Eula in her time of illness.

Eula will be deeply missed by all her many family and friends. Never forgotten, she will always be remembered and loved.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Eula Hebert.