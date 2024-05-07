Eula Mae Guy Trahan

May 7, 2024
May 7, 2024

Eula Mae Guy Trahan, 79, a native of Houma, Louisiana and resident of Chauvin, Louisiana passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2024.


She is survived by her daughter, Christine and husband Stanley Duplantis; son, Ritchie Trahan; daughter, Dena Trahan and companion Lance Schouest; daughter, Chantelle Trahan and companion Chad DeoGracias; son, Joshua and wife Magen Trahan; brother, Lawrence and wife Merrial Guy; fourteen grandchildren; and seventeen great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her grandson, Jeremy Joseph LeBouef; mother, Lillie Mae Guy; father, Gilbert Joseph Guy; sister, Beverly Duet; and companion, Silas Foret.

A memorial visitation will be held in her honor at a later date.


Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.

