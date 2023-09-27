Eula Mae Hawkins, 85, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA passed away on September 21, 2023.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Friday, September 29, 2023, from 9:00 AM until funeral time at 11:00 AM at New Morning Star Baptist Church 103 Lilly St., Labadieville, LA. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Patrick E. Hawkins and daughters; Cynthia Young, Paula Smith, Sharon Washington and Laura House. Brothers; Harold and Jerome Henderson and sister; Rosemary Henderson, twenty grandchildren and thirty four great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Richard Henderson, Sr., and Bessie Bryant Henderson. Husband; Elroy Hawkins and daughter, Sylvia Walker. Brothers; Richard, Jr., Raymond, Lee Royal, Lionel, Alvin Charles and Murphy Henderson. Sisters; Adelle Golden, Elouise Brown and Sarah Pharagood.

