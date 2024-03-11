Eula Redmond Leonard, a longtime resident of Houma, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2024 at the age of 97. She was a cherished parishioner of St. Francis de Sales and found immense joy in spending time with her family and friends.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Francis de Sales on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, beginning at 8:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. A rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be held St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

Eula is survived by her daughter, Janet Hinkie and husband Michael; son, Gerald Leonard and wife Brenda; grandchildren, Christian Hinkie and wife Jessica, Laura Wattigney and husband Clint, Samantha and Adam Leonard; great grandchildren, Elijah, Evan, John Luke, Anna Catherine, and Ivy.

Eula is preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 60 years, Ivy Leonard; parents, Raney Redmond, Laura Authement Redmond; siblings, Russell, Raymond “Billy”, and Norman Redmond, Eunice Rogers, Wilma Redmond, and Lucille Redmond.

Born in Terrebonne Parish on March 1, 1927, Eula embraced life with a big sense of humor and a love for baking and making candy. A native Cajun French speaker, she was known for her delightful treats and warm, welcoming nature. Her passion for activities like bowling and crocheting brought happiness to those around her.

Eula dedicated her life to caring for her loved ones as a devoted homemaker.

Eula Leonard’s kindness and laughter will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. May she rest in eternal peace.