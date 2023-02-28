Eunice Sevin Portier, 81, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023.

She is survived by her son, Roland P. Portier, Jr. (Betty); daughter, Lisa Portier St. Laurent; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Luke Sevin, Jr.; and sisters, Shirley Bergeron, Margaret Talbot, and Elaine Use.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland Paul Portier, Sr.; parents, Luke August Sevin, Sr. and Antonia Arabie Sevin; son-in-law, Brian St. Laurent, Sr.; brother, Donald Sevin; and sisters, Mabel Robichaux and Elsie Boudreaux.

Eunice will forever be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and dear friend. She enjoyed planting flowers, baking her famous cakes, crocheting, and most of all, spending time with her family and friends. Her kind spirit will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

