Eura Paul Dupre, age 84, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Eura is a longtime resident of Pointe-Aux-Chenes.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in Chapel Dauphine of Chauvin Funeral Home on Monday, April 12, 2021 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Rosary followed by a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church at 12:00 p.m. with burial to follow in the Church cemetery.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic; local and CDC regulations require facemask and proper social distancing while attending funeral services.

Eura is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary Jane Brunet Dupre; sons, Marvin Dupre and wife Sue, Duane Dupre and wife Dawn; daughter, Tami Breaux and husband Darrel; grandchildren, Kennan Dupre, Alyson and Alaina Breaux, Jonathon and Patrick Dupre; step-grandchildren, Marlo Hitt and Bridget Dover; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Rosa Mae Bourg and Joyce Ledet.

Eura is preceded in death by his parents, Filmore and Alcidie Levron Dupre; grandson, Seth Dupre; brothers, Druis Sr., Ives, and Wilsey Dupre; sisters, Lucille Thibodaux, Cecile Ledet, Cedonia Dupre, Verna Naquin, Anna Mae Thibodaux, Eunice Dupre, and Shirley Levron.

Eura was a loving family man who served his Lord. He loved family gatherings and enjoyed his followship with his church family. Eura was a member of the Knights of Columbus Co. 8616, and a member of Woodmen of the World. He was a lifelong parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and served as a Eucharistic Minister, Usher and Grounds Keeper. He loved to cook for the K.C.’s and received the Bishop Service Award in 2018 for his dedication and service to his church parish. Eura worked for LeBeouf Bros and retired from Cenac Towing after many years of service. He leaves this world behind to be reunited with his family who passed before him. Eura has paved the way in life to rest in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Eura Paul Dupre.