August 18, 2021
Regina Lirette
August 18, 2021

June 4, 1938 – August 17, 2021



Euralee LeBoeuf Neil, 83, a native and resident of Chauvin, Louisiana passed away on August 17, 2021.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Friday, August 20, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin from 9:30am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30am. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chauvin.

She is survived by her son, Druby Neil Jr. (Becky); brother, Francis LeBoeuf (Trudy); grandchildren, Nikkia Neil (Roman), Megan Neil (Alex), Matthew Neil, Donnie Neil, and Sara Neil (Hernando); great grandchildren, Draven, Zoe, John, Ava, Killian, Sophia, Elizabeth, Cloie, Lana, Blaze, and Takala.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Druby Neil Sr.; son, Don Neil; brothers, Willis LeBoeuf, David LeBoeuf, and William LeBouef Jr.; and sister, Lucy Mae LeBoeuf; granddaughter, Sandy Neil.

