Eurzeline “Mayola” Rotherham

November 20, 1919 – December 31, 2021

Eurzeline “Mayola” Naquin Levron Rotherham, age 102, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 31, 2021. She was a native of Pointe-aux-chenes and a resident of Houma, LA but spent most of her retirement years in Waveland, MS.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Thursday, January 6, 2022, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be held in Biloxi National Cemetery at a later date.

Mayola is survived by her sons, Myron P. (Mary Lynn) Levron, and Al J. (Tina) Levron; daughter, Karen Levron Kelly; stepson, Robert (Brenda) Rotherham; daughters-in-law, Carol Lee C. Levron, and Pamela H. Levron; and 15 grandchildren.

Mayola was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Alcide Ellis Levron; 2nd husband, William Morgan Rotherham; parents, Elie J. and Emelie LeBoeuf Naquin; sons, Wade J. Levron, and Dean F. Levron; daughter, Werline L. and Floyd Sr. Robert; son-in-law, Allen J. Kelly; and grandson, Toby Ellis Robert.

Mayola was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a lifelong teacher in St. Bernard Parish and Waveland, MS. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, and the Waveland Elks. She enjoyed bowling, playing bunco and dominos with her friends, and going to the casinos along the gulf coast. She will be dearly missed by all whose hearts she touched.

Special thanks to Haydel Memorial Hospice, close friends Gloria Bouvier, Jean Duet, Lonnie Bordelon, and her caregivers Debbie Kay, Patricia LeBlanc, and Cindy Lyons.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory, INC. is honored to serve the Rotherham family.