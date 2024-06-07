Eva Laura Verret Dore’, 75, a native of Dularge and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on June 4, 2024.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 10, 2024 from 9am to 12pm, with the funeral service to begin at 12pm, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Travis Fanguy (Samantha); daughter, Tammy Dore’ Breaux (Blair); grandchildren, Trevor and Tabitha Fanguy and Laurie and Taylor Hess; great grandchildren, Nayla, Vince Jr., Miracle, Rosie, Trevor Jr., and Landon; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her partner of 29 years, Hank Pertuit; parents, John Verret and Elsie Verdin Verret; sisters, Mary Theriot and Anna Mae Voisin; nephew, LeRay Voisin.

Laura was a beautiful soul, a sweet and kind woman who had a strong faith in God. She loved her family with her whole heart, and we all felt her abundance of love and acceptance. She was full of life and a blessing to call our own. She was always ready to crack a joke, to get a smile.

Laura welcomed everyone with open arms and left a lasting impression. She will be missed dearly by all those who knew and loved her.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family for funeral expenses.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.