Evans Gerald Cressoine rested his eyes for a final time on April 27, 2024 at the age of 60.

He is survived by his wife, Renee Bergeron Cressoine, and four daughters, Ashley Holy and husband William, Allison Gill and husband Donavon, Samantha Landry and husband Brandon, and Evan Cressoine and boyfriend Thane Tippett; brothers Chris Cressoine, Kenneth Cressoine (Tina), Herbert Cressoine (Debbie), sisters Lynn Guidry, Sylvia Harrall, Rebecca Dominique, and sisters-in-law Rhonda Crochet, Dana Dufresne (Scott), and Donna Bergeron, along with many nieces, nephews, and godchildren. He is also survived by his greatest joy in life, five grandchildren: Stella Holy, Rose and Archer Gill, and Henry and Luke Landry.

He is preceded in death by his parents Wilma and Herbert Cressoine, and his brothers-in-law Joe Crochet, Kerry Bergeron, Alvin Dominique, Ricky Harrall and sister-in-law Debbie R. Cressoine.

Evans worked in the electrical field spending many years loyal to Lebeouf Towing. He could always be found with a cup of black coffee in hand and was a frequent Disneyworld vacationer. Every Sunday morning at eight o’clock mass, he could be found in his favorite pew, a dedicated member of the congregation, always encouraging his family to go to the Lord in prayer. His loved ones know him as a jokester, a lovingly hard headed man who remained optimistic to the very end. He was someone to look up to, always providing for his family and trying his best every day. Evans enjoyed hunting and fishing, but what was most important to him was family. Whether it was texting his daughters for pictures of the grandchildren, sharing his daughter’s magazine articles, carrying his grandsons to the car to put off the goodbye, or going out to eat surrounded by his wife and his siblings, that was what made him most happy. He would want his family to go on knowing how much he loves them, and how he will spend an eternity peacefully watching over them.

Services are being planned and will be updated soon.