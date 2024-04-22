Eve Cecile Guidry, known to many as Pishey, passed away on April 21, 2024 at the age of 81. Eve was born at her home in Houma on Southdown Plantation. She was delivered by the late Dr. Clark Collins with the assistance of her grandmother, Olinda Martin on February 4, 1943, to her late parents Adam “Slim” and Cecile Martin Boudreaux. She was also preceded in death by her infant brother, Ted.

A visitation will be held on Thursday April 25, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at the Cathedral of Saint Francis de Sales. A Mass of Christina Burial will begin at 12:00 PM at the church. Interment will follow in the Saint Francis de Sales Cemetery #1.

She will be deeply missed by her husband of 59 years, Richard Guidry; daughter, Monique Hagan; son in law, Judge Matthew H. Hagen; 2 grandchildren, Cassie Hagen and Brooke-Ashlee Bonvillain and husband Matthew; great grandchildren, Riley-Grace and Matthew James Bonvillain and Remington Reeves.

Eve or Pishey, as she was affectionately known, had a passion for dancing and shopping for the latest fashion trends. She was a very petite person but had a heart full of love. In her free time she enjoyed these hobbies immensely. Pishey was a lifetime parishioner of the Cathedral of Saint Francis de Sales.

Pishey attended Bayou Black Elementary where she excelled and delivered the Valedictorian address in the eighth grade. She moved on to Houma Junior High then Terrebonne High, graduating in 1961. Pishey then attended Nicholls State University.

Pishey was a beloved para professional in the reading lab at Houma Elementary and Honduras Elementary schools for 36 years. She was dedicated to helping students improve their reading skills and was cherished by both colleagues and pupils.

Pishey will be remembered for her dedication to her profession, her love for her family, fashion and her vibrant personality and love of God. May she rest in peace.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Society of St. Joseph seminarian burse in honor of Eve.

The family would like to thank the staff of Haydel Hospice, Dr. Matthew Watkins, Dr. Dickie Haydel and the staff of Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.