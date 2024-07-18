Eve L. Ledet, 102, a native of Houma and a long time resident of Bourg, passed away on July 16, 2024.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 22, 2024, from 10am to 12pm, with the funeral service to begin at 12pm, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Curtis J. Ledet Jr. and wife Dawn; daughter, Anita L. Britt; grandchildren, Troy Bonvillain and wife Becky, Timothy Bonvillain and wife Connie, Angel Luke and husband Tommy, Aimee Detiveaux and husband Mike, Annette St. Amant, Curt Theriot and wife Christy, Candace Porche and husband David, Kayla Peltier and husband Jake, Ralph Britt and wife Haley, Lerin Krieger and husband Danny, Tadd Ledet, Chelsea Roy and husband Derrick; 24 great grandchildren; 14 great great grandchildren with 1 on the way; 1 great great great grandchild; sons in law, Alex St Amant and Dallas Theriot.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis J. Ledet Sr.; daughters, Bonnie Bonvillain, Barbara St. Amant, and Marla Theriot; sons in law, Thomas Bonvillain Sr. and Bob Britt; granddaughter, Dawn Terrebonne; grandson, Thomas “Pint” Bonvillain Jr.; parents, Nicholas J. Ledet and Aggie B. Ledet; sisters, Ethel Carlos and Grace Crochet; and brother, Nicholas A. Ledet.

Our beautiful mother lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed visiting with her family, playing games of all kinds, a good cup of gumbo, and always had to have her coffee. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.

The family would like to thank Dr. Abou-Issa, Nancy Faucheaux, and their staff for their care and support.