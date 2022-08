September 19, 1936 – August 12, 2022

Evelie Theresa Rome, 85, a native of Vacherie, Louisiana and resident of Vacherie, Louisiana passed away on August 12, 2022.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Vacherie, Louisiana from 8:30 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, Vacherie, Louisiana.

She is survived by her children, Madonna Schexnayder (Alvin), Yvette Clement (Bart), daughter-in-law Violet Rome, grandchildren, Cedric Rome, Blair Clement (Buddy), Coty Rome (Jacob), Tyler Webre, Madison Bryant, Myleigh Bryant, great-grandchildren, Lane Clement, Savannah Rome, Grant Clement, sister Fanilla Becnel (Milton Sr.) and numerous nieces and nephews. ; .

She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Frozine Carriere, husband Joseph Roger Rome, son, Eugene Rome, brother, Dave Granier, Harry Granier, Herbert Carriere Sr. and sister Alment Granier.