Eveline Domangue

July 31, 1944 – May 31, 2022

Eveline DeHart Domangue, age 77, passed away Tuesday May 31, 2022. She was a native of Dularge, and longtime resident of Grand Caillou, La.

Eveline is survived by her children, Missy McElroy (Glenn), Tara Malbrough (Ray), Nissa Gisclair (Gilbert), Bart Domangue; grandchildren, Marcus, Danielle, Devin, Nicole, Matthew, Terrence, Donovan, Cassie; great-grandchildren, Kaylie, Charleigh, Brynleigh, Felix, Tucker, Makynna, Reed, Moira, Fiona, Maxwell, Michael, Amia, Ellie, and Lukas; brother, Herman DeHart, Jr. (Lydia).

Eveline is preceded in death by her husband Kurt Domangue; parents, Herman DeHart, Sr. and Maggie Lovell DeHart; brothers, Willis, Wilber, Raymond, Irvin, Freeman, and Desire DeHart; sisters, Adeline DeHart, Merline Scott, Verline Authement.

Eveline was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed canvas stitching, bingo, and going to the casino. She never met a stranger and was a friend to all. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.