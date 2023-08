Evelyn Belanger Delabretonne, 86, of Houma, passed away on July 20, 2023.

She is survived by her two daughters, Marlene Crochet and Linda Griffin; son, Tony Crochet; 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

She joined her Savior who was waiting for her.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.