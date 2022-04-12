Evelyn Bergeron Voisin

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mrs. Evelyn Marie Bergeron Voisin. Aged 81, Evelyn passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, April 9th, 2022. She was a native and longtime resident of Terrebonne Parish.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a celebration of her life and legacy at Vision Christian Center in Bourg, LA on Saturday, April 16th, 2022. Visitation for the family will begin at 10:00 A.M. and open to all who loved her at 10:30 A.M. A Christian service celebrating her life will begin at 2:00 P.M. Burial arrangements will announced at a later date.

Evelyn is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Gary Joseph Voisin; five sons, Kenneth Voisin, Kim Voisin and wife Vanessa, Kristopher Voisin, Kevin Voisin and wife Brandi, Kody Voisin and wife Brandi; son-in-law Jerome Champagne; and daughter, Kelly Wallace and husband Terry Jr.

Her 21 grandchildren; Jason Champagne (Aglae), Jude Champagne (Regina), Jared Champagne, Terry Sevin(Misty), Kirk Voisin (Ketti), Kati Voisin, Kala Fatchett (Joshua Sr.), Kraig Voisin (Kayla), Keith Voisin, Logan Voisin, Jeremy Voisin (Autumn), Casey Voisin (Maggie), Brandy Authement (Simon), Caleb Voisin (Kassie), Christian Voisin, Garrett Voisin, Candice Vicknair (Eric), Alexis Voisin, Daphne Voisin, Chase Voisin, and Kami Voisin

Her 35 great-grandchildren; Cheyenne Rogers (Jonathon), Cierra Champagne, Zachary Champagne, Spencer Champagne, K’Leigh Champagne, Claire Champagne, Maddox Graham, Collin Sevin, Khloe Sevin, Ethan Sevin, Karlie Voisin, Halie Voisin, Jestin Fatchett, Joseph Fatchett, Joshua Fatchett Jr., Abagail Fatchett, Seth Voisin, Alyssa Voisin, Grayson Voisin, Kaylee Babin, Jason Babin, Brett Babin Jr., Nicole Voisin, Jules Desormeaux, Zoey Voisin, Josiah Voisin, Anna Voisin, Trent Voisin, Tyler Voisin, Emily Voisin, Laila Voisin, Briannah Voisin, Liam Voisin, Landon Parfait, and Taylor Vicknair

Her 4 great-great –grandchildren; Willow Rogers, Elijah Beard, Sebastian Beard, and Kaydance Babin

Her sister, Faye Daigle and husband Steven; her brother, Daniel Bergeron and wife Cynthia; and her sister-in-law, Kay Bergeron.

Evelyn is preceded in death by her daughter Karen Champagne; parents, Eastan and Verona Bergeron; brother Earl Bergeron and wife Mona; and brother Allen Bergeron.

Evelyn was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister, and aunt. She made every one of us feel like her “favorite”. Her legacy of love will be carried on for generations.