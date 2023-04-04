Evelyn Elaine Hanes, 90, a native of Wheeling, WV, raised in Zanesville, OH, and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2023.

A memorial visitation will be held Tuesday, April 11, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until ministry services at 11:00 a.m. in Chapel Dauphine of Chauvin Funeral Home.

Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Tauny Prejeant and Jeannie Chretien; son, William Ernest Hanes, Jr.; grandchildren, Sindra Hanes-Voisin (Terry), Chad Michael Prejeant (Gia), Lauren Prejeant, Dr. Garret Nicholas Chretien (Alicia), Kristen Marcel, and Heaven Hanes; one great-grandchild, Beau Michael Prejeant; sister, Cindy Smith Wylie (Glen); and brother, Glen Smith (Helga).

She is preceded in passing by her loving husband of 57 years, Ernest “Gene” Hanes; parents, Willis Albert Smith and Minnie Margaret Hartman-Smith; brothers, Harold Smith, Harry Englehart, William “Bill” Smith (Carol), Paul Smith (Lora), and Raymond Smith (Lou); sisters, Dolly Englehart Roberts and Bertie Smith Marple (Ray); and son-in-law, Michael Gerard Prejeant.

Evelyn was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend to all she met. She was an active member of the Houma Oil Wives Club for many years. Evelyn was a Director within the Miss USA-Universe Pageant System as well as, the Louisiana Fair and Festivals. In addition, the franchise owner for Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Florida, Miss Venus USA formally known as Miss World and franchise owner for Mrs. Utah and Mrs. Louisiana America. Her major accomplishment was owning the trademark for Mrs. Houma USA-Universe Pageant. She touched the lives of so many during her time as director and made lasting impacts within these organizations. After her retirement she loved spending time with her family and friends. Evelyn was an extraordinary woman who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to thank Haydel Memorial Hospice for their wonderful care. Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Evelyn E. Hanes.