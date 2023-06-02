Evelyn Gervais Comeaux, 87, died Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 3:48 AM. Born June 5, 1935 she was a native of Raceland, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 9:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Malvin Comeaux; nephew, Christopher Roland (Katrina); nieces, Ann Thibodaux, Charlotte Thibodaux and Millie Borne.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Edney and Elizabeth Dennis Gervais; and her sister, Patricia Roland.

She was a past member of the Christ the Redeemer Ladies Auxiliary and and volunteer for the Thibodaux Senior Citizens Center.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.