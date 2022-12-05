Evelyn Marie Ancalade Naquin Lirette, 76, life long resident of Chauvin, passed away on December 1, 2022.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 6, 2022, from 5pm to 9pm at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 from 9am to 11am, with Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Terry Naquin Jr. (Vickie), Perry Naquin (Cheri), and Sherry Naquin (Darren Martin); step son, Thomas Lirette (Claudette); grandchildren, Terry Joseph Naquin III, Paul Michael Naquin, Mary Lirette, Mandy Denison, Donny Lirette; and numerous great grandchildren, great great grandchildren; and brother, Rolin Gautreaux.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Conrad Lirette Sr.; father of her children, Terry Joseph Naquin Sr.; mother, Justilia Dupre; father, Theodore Ancalade; siblings, Urelda Martin, Ramona Barrilaux, Delores Guidroz, Mary Gilbeau, Lucille Sevin, Lucia Avet, and Nolan Gautreaux.

Evelyn worked for 26 years as a bridge operator for the state of Louisiana and a lifetime seller of Avon, an extremely talented seamstress, and devout catholic and member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. For a lady with a small stature, she had a gigantic voice. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be missed greatly by her family and friends. May she rest in peace.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.