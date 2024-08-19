Evelyn Mary Rowley Handon, age 77, born January 14, 1947, a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2024.

Services are pending. The family requests donations be made to Samart Funeral Home of Houma to help cover funeral services.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jerry Handon Sr.; one son, Jerry Handon Jr.; two daughters, Marie Handon and Joyce Handon; two brothers, Martin (Sam) Parfait (Toaza) and Roy Rowley (Lori); three sisters, Rita Mae (Frank) Billiot, Edna Rowley, Cathy (Emmett) Barnard; eleven grandchildren, Crystal, Jessica, Shawna, Gabriel, Tyler, Joseph, Christine, Nikki, Nicholas, Carra, and Mya; twenty-three great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Hazel Chidister, whom Evelyn loved as one of her own.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Josephine Parfait (Nookie) Rowley; her son, Joseph Handon; one grandson, Jordy Trosclair; one baby sister, Joyce Rowley; one sister and brother-in-law, Catherine and Collins Verret; one niece, Rene Billiot; and one nephew, Antoine “Doodie” Verrett.

She dedicated her life to so many, as a wonderful wife, mother, and friend. She loved playing bingo with friends, family, or by herself. She never met a stranger. She was loved by so many. She loved making people laugh. She will truly be missed. To know her was to love her.

A special thanks to the staff at Chabert Medical Center, especially to the ER Dr. that led us in Prayer and to Dory with St. Joseph Hospice.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.