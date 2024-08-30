Evelyn Ordoyne, 79, a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on August 26, 2024.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Thursday, August 29, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 635 Bayou Blue Rd., Houma, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am.

She is survived by children, Donna Barrett and husband Mike, Bobbie Jo McCollough and husband David, Amanda Naquin, Kevin Hotard and wife Khristie, Penny Chatagnier and companion Ernest, Angelique Bell and husband Lewis “Chris”, Dwayne Hotard and wife Rebecca, Brian Hotard, Douglas Hotard and wife Stephanie, Tasha Borrero and companion Wayne Harris ; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Bobby Hotard, 2nd Husband, John Raymond Ordoyne; son, Cody Hotard; grandchildren, Felicity Sampay, and Ryan Hotard; great grandchild, Jazzlyn Price and Maylynn Johnson.

