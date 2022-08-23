August 06, 1939 – August 22, 2022

Evelyn Carroll Vedrenne Ruckstuhl, 83, a resident of Houma for 47 years, currently of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, went to her eternal rest on Monday, August 22, 2022.

A visitation will be from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM on August 27, 2022, at the Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales in Houma. Mass will be held at 11 AM on August 27, 2022, at the church, with a burial to follow in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2

She is survived by three daughters, Elizabeth L. Ruckstuhl of Houma, Catherine R. Craig of Hattiesburg, MS, and Cynthia R. Ferjani of Raleigh, NC; two sons, Lionel E. Ruckstuhl, Jr. (wife Carolyn) of Reno, NV and David J. Ruckstuhl of Gainesville, FL; 13 grandchildren, Malcolm (wife Naomi), Christopher (wife Adrienne), Sarah, Layla (husband Clayton), Richard “Richie”, Lionel “Tre”, Michael, Amira, Alice, Lily, Selma, Ruby, and Nadia; and six great-grandchildren, Kaden, Mila, Colin, Blaine, Cole, and Renesme.

In addition to her parents, Dr. Clifford Joseph Vedrenne and Mildred Arabella Galle Vedrenne, she is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Lionel “Pappy” E. Ruckstuhl, Sr.; one sister, Jacquelyn V. Sigur (husband Arthur); and one grandson, Sheehan Ruckstuhl.

Evelyn was born August 6, 1939, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to the late Dr. Clifford J. Vedrenne and Mildred Galle Vedrenne. She worked for the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux in the office of Family Ministries for 21 years until her retirement. She was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Houma and St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Hattiesburg. She served as a Commentator, Lector, and Extra Ordinary Minister.

She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Cardinal Gibbons #177 serving as District Deputy for the LA State CDA for many years. She was president of the Anawim Community, an organization of Women Praying for Vocations. In 1991, Evelyn was awarded the Bishop’s Medal for her many years of service in the Catholic Church.

Evelyn was known for her needlepoint work, spending her mornings in the gym, and her love for her Instant Pot. A loving wife and mother, her family will always remember her vibrance and bright smile.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donation be made to St. Jude’s Hospital or the Women’s Shelter in Houma, LA.