Everett Raphael Henry, 84, a native and resident of Houma, reunited with his loved ones in Heaven on Monday, April 1, 2024.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 5:00 pm until the Funeral Service at 7:00 pm.

He is survived by his daughters, Lisa Henry Comeaux (Craig) and Laura Henry Pontiff (Reggie); grandchildren, Sara Marie (Tony), Zachary Comeaux, Matthew Comeaux, and Madison Pontiff; great-grandchildren, Zoe, Justin, and Austin Marie; brother, Michael Henry (Reta); and sister, Elaine Robertson.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Gerami Henry; parents, Ivy Henry and Mary Ann Delaune Henry; brother, Lloyd Henry; and sister, Beverly LeCompte.

Everett will forever be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and dear friend. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to any charity of your choice in Everett’s name and memory.