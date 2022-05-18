Evest Joseph Voisin, Jr.

September 27, 1925 – May 15, 2022

Evest Voisin, Jr., age 96, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022. He was a lifelong resident of Dulac.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel of Chauvin Funeral Home on Saturday, May 21, 2022, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery.

Evest is survived by his wife of 76 years, Mary Ellen Crochet Voisin; children, Evest Voisin III and wife Amanda Lirette Voisin, Berwick Voisin, Stephen Voisin, Troy Voisin and wife Kathy Breaux Voisin, Yolanda Voisin Robichaux and companion Tyson Duplantis; grandchildren, Amber Voisin Dupont and husband Sean, Ty Voisin, Amy Voisin Hibscher and husband Charles, Jake Robichaux; great grandchildren, Luke Hibscher, Matthew Hibscher, Chance Lirette, Ashton Buie, Dylan Dupont, River Dupont, and one on the way Dallas Dupont; sister, Martha Voisin Duplantis. Evest is also survived by numerous bonus grandchildren that love him dearly.

Evest is preceded in death by his parents, Evest Voisin, Sr. and Viola Thibodeaux; daughters-in-law, Linda Denny Voisin and Ann Adams Voisin; brother, Lloyd Joseph Voisin; sisters, Zoella Voisin Luke, Vivian Voisin Vincent, Yvonne Voisin Tauzin, Stella Voisin Duplantis.

Evest was an honor graduate of Terrebonne High School Class of 1944. He was a pillar of the Dulac Community and was most commonly known as “Mr. Tee Wee”. He was a self-employed businessman, owning and operating the seafood factory Voisin Canning Company for several decades. Up and down the bayou, he also sold State National Life Insurance to residents. For that reason, he was given the alias, “The Insurance Man”. A devote Catholic who volunteered much of his time to his beloved parish of Holy Family, he served as an instrumental leader in the establishment of Knights of Columbus “Our Lady of Good Voyage” Council 7722. He was a 4th degree Knight and loyally served as Grand Knight, Faithful Navigator, and Treasurer for the bayou chapter. Always proud to represent Grand Caillou, Evest also actively served as a member to the following groups and organizations: The Holy Name Society, The Society of St Vincent de Paul, Terrebonne Recreation, Fire, and Waterworks Districts. Evest leaves a beautiful legacy behind to be reunited with family who passed before him. He now rests in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.